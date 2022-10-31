Ameesha Patel's 'Decade-Old' Pic With Shahid Kapoor Takes Fans on Nostalgic Ride

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is known to share interesting and unseen throwback pictures on social media. Although the actress failed to mark a significant presence in her cinematic career, her social media posts are always a hit among fans. Not being on camera doesn’t seem to affect the actress’ popularity as her intriguing Instagram posts can be seen making the rounds on the Internet. Especially the throwback pictures.

Recently, the actress shared another decade-old snap on her Gram featuring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Ameesha’s caption revealed that the picture was taken at film producer Kuunal Goomer’s house. Shahid came over for dinner and Ameesha being a good friend of Kuunal’s wife Shammli was already present at the producer’s residence.

“Throwback weekends… When Shahid Kapoor came over to Kuunal Goomer’s house for dinner… cute pik with me and Shammli (Kuunal Goomer’s wife n my best friend)… fun evening full of jokes and laughter,” read Ameesha’s caption.

Shahid Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, and Kuunal Goomer’s wife Shammli were all captured in the same frame in the grainy click. The trio was seen smiling ear to ear. While the young-looking Shahid was dressed in a classic blue shirt, paired with blue denim, both Ameesha and Shammli appeared to be twinning in black outfits. Shahid hugged both the beautiful ladies as they all struck a happy pose.

It did not take much time for fans to rush to the comments and share their thoughts on the vintage throwback pic. “Your throwbacks are OG… Decades old” wrote one user. “Good old time” mentioned another. “Old is gold” dropped a third individual.

Earlier, Ameesha also dropped another throwback click on her Instagram handle, which featured actor Akshay Kumar. Recalling her and Akshay’s first film, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Ameesha called Akshay “one of the most professional actors” in the film industry. Check out the photo here:

Ameesha rose to fame with her 2001 cult classic action-romance film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol. Almost 20 years later, Ameesha and Sunny Deol have once again reunited for Gadar 2. The upcoming sequel, directed by Anil Sharma himself is also regarded as Ameesha’s comeback film. Gadar 2 is slated to hit the theatres sometime in January next year.

