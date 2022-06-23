Ameesha Patel's 'Swim Time' Video Raises Temperature on the Internet, Watch Video

Ameesha Patel has again raised the temperature of the internet. On Wednesday, Ameesha shared a boomerang of herself on her Instagram handle. The Race 2 actress often treats her fans with glamorous pictures of herself. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her fans are always smitten by her jaw-dropping photos.

In the video, Ameesha looks sensuous as she sported a brown bikini. She can be seen playing with her hair while showing off her blood-red manicured nails. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress completed her look with a statement necklace that spells her full name.

Take a look at her post:

The video is captioned, “Summer time, swim time” with fire, bikini and swimming emojis. As soon as she dropped the clip, netizens flooded the comments section with fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Looking gorgeous”. Another person commented, “Hot as always.”

This is not the first time, Ameesha has shared her steamy avatar on social media. Two days ago, the 47-year-old actress posted a video of herself flaunting her stunning physique. In the video, Ameesha strikes a pose for the camera. She looks chic in a pink printed bikini, which she paired with a short black leather jacket and shades.

She penned the caption, “Goa calling…first week of July…can’t wait to come to Goa for work and a mini getaway…see you soon.”

On the work front, Ameesha made her debut with Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai in 2000, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has also featured in films like Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mangal Pandey, and Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, among others. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. Ameesha will be next seen in Gadar 2, which is a sequel to her film Gadar-Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha and Sunny Deol will reprise their roles from the original film in Gadar 2.

