Ameesha Patel's Throwback Pic Akshay Kumar Makes Fans Feel All Nostalgic

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is currently back in the headlines for her much-anticipated comeback after 9 years. The actress was last seen in the 2013 film Shortcut Romeo. Now, taking the excitement of fans a notch higher, she has once again joined hands with actor Sunny Deol for the sequel of their 2001 blockbuster film Gadar. The two will be reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel titled, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The movie will release sometime next year.

Ameesha has recently made her fans nostalgic after she shared a throwback photo on her Instagram handle, of her first film with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Walking down memory lane, the actress penned a heartfelt note, calling Akshay a “professional” actor.

“THROWBACK WEEKENDS… a cute candid moment with Akshay Kumar… at the puja before the start of our 1st film together “Mere Jeevan Saathi”… Akshay Kumar is one of the most professional actors in the industry,” read her post.



The somewhat pixelated and vintage picture captured both the stars in the same frame. They were seen sharing a laugh, seeming quite young. The adorable throwback snap has created ripples of reminiscence among movie enthusiasts who watched this film ages ago.

The moment Ameesha dropped the beautiful snap on her social media handle, fans turned emotional and marched into the comment section. “I’m glad that I lived to see this,” lavished one user. “My duo idol,” commented a second, shipping the two co-stars.

The 2006 musical romance, Mere Jeevan Saathi, was widely loved by moviegoers. Although the film was not a favourite of critics, fans were impressed by the soulful songs along with the equation between Ameesha and Akshay. The movie also starred Karisma Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and veteran actor Alok Nath.

Meanwhile, talking about Ameesha, the 46-year-old stunner has become the talk of the tinsel town for another reason. The actress has sparked dating rumours with Pakistani actor and heartthrob Imran Abbas after she shared a recent video featuring him. The adorable video of the duo revealed the two stars vacationing in Bahrain.

Ameesha has not yet confirmed or denied anything about her speculated relationship with Abbas.

