Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

American Business Visionary Chase McAnear Eyeing Bollywood With a Gripping Story

Chase McAnear wrote the story after experiencing this situation in real life as he has witnessed the life incident of one of his Indian friends.

News18

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
American Business Visionary Chase McAnear Eyeing Bollywood With a Gripping Story
Chase McAnear wrote the story after experiencing this situation in real life as he has witnessed the life incident of one of his Indian friends.
Loading...

Chase McAnear is an American business visionary who has left a positive mark on every business he has indulged into. Moving ahead in life, he is stepping into Bollywood industry by producing a Bollywood movie with eminent Actors, Some popular names will be involved in the movie cast which is not yet disclosed by The maker. Chase is an independent soul who loves to indulge in various fields; likewise, he is the producer as well as the director of this movie.

He is very excited about the project because this story is very close to his heart. Chase McAnear wrote the story after experiencing this situation in real life as he has witnessed the life incident of one of his Indian friends. Chase believes this story is very powerful and will be inspiring for a lot of people.

This story will focus on all the challenges he faced. This movie will be based on an Indian man who has faced many dreadful circumstances in his life and states that lack of money is the root of all evil. Having fewer finances made him perform illegal means of entering into another nation. Having restless life for so many months, he started giving up on his blessed life. Also, this movie will portray his struggles and success factors which assisted him in becoming a successful individual on foreign land.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram