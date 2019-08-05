American Business Visionary Chase McAnear Eyeing Bollywood With a Gripping Story

Chase McAnear is an American business visionary who has left a positive mark on every business he has indulged into. Moving ahead in life, he is stepping into Bollywood industry by producing a Bollywood movie with eminent Actors, Some popular names will be involved in the movie cast which is not yet disclosed by The maker. Chase is an independent soul who loves to indulge in various fields; likewise, he is the producer as well as the director of this movie.

He is very excited about the project because this story is very close to his heart. Chase McAnear wrote the story after experiencing this situation in real life as he has witnessed the life incident of one of his Indian friends. Chase believes this story is very powerful and will be inspiring for a lot of people.

This story will focus on all the challenges he faced. This movie will be based on an Indian man who has faced many dreadful circumstances in his life and states that lack of money is the root of all evil. Having fewer finances made him perform illegal means of entering into another nation. Having restless life for so many months, he started giving up on his blessed life. Also, this movie will portray his struggles and success factors which assisted him in becoming a successful individual on foreign land.

