Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

American Idol Contestant Haley Smith Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Police responded to the single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
American Idol Contestant Haley Smith Dies in Motorcycle Accident
Image of Haley Smith, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

"American Idol" Season 11 contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle accident in Maine. She was 26.

Police responded to the single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, reports variety.com.

"It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed," a statement from the Millinocket Police Department said. An investigation into the crash is pending.

Smith impressed "American Idol" judges in 2012 with her rendition of Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Tell me something good" in her audition at the age of 18.

She earned a ticket to Hollywood, but was ultimately sent home from the competition in the second round.

A self-professed lover of nature, Smith had worked a series of odd jobs at the time of her audition, she revealed in her interview later.

Smith's father told tmz.com, that his daughter was an experienced motorcyclist and believes a stray deer was the cause of the accident.

Smith would have turned 27 in November.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram