American Music Awards 2019 Full Winners List, Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record

The American Music Awards 2019 gave fans a chance at voting and choosing their favorite artists. As a result, the night was a big win for artists like Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Taylor Swift, BTS and many others.

With 6 wins Taylor Swift became the singer with most AMAs. Swift won for Artist Of The Year, Favorite Female Artist, and Favorite Contemporary Adult Artist. She also won in the Favorite Music Video Category for her song You Need To Calm Down and in the Favorite Album for Lover. She also surpassed Michael Jackson's record for most AMAs (24), taking her total to 29.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Senorita won the couple a Collaboration Of The Year Award. The two had worked together on a number of songs together but Cabello had recently confirmed that it was Senorita that led to sparks flying between them. The young Billie Eilish bagged two awards for New Artist Of The Year and for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist. Korean band BTS also won numerous awards for Tour Of The Year, Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Group.

Khalid Robinson also had a big night as the singer and songwriter bagged three AMAs. He won for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album (Free Spirit) and Favorite R&B song (Talk). In the R&B category, Bruno Mars and Beyonce also bagged an award each for Favorite Artist. Cardi B, on the other hand, won for Favorite Rap Artist. In the electronic dance music arena, it was Marshmello who emerged as the winner in competition with Avicii and The Chainsmokers.

For her song Without Me, Halsey won an AMA in the Favorite Rock/Pop Song category. Last but not the least, Freddie Mercury and the remainder of his band Queen won for the Favorite Soundtrack.

While the American Music Awards were earlier known for taking sales and other records into account for deciding their winners, now the Awards rely on votes from fans before choosing their winners.

Check out complete winners list below:

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Billie Eilish

— Collaboration of the year: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Khalid

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

— Favorite pop/rock song: Halsey, “Without Me”

— Favorite pop/rock album: Taylor Swift, “Lover”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyoncé

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

— Favorite soul/R&B song: Khalid, “Talk”

— Favorite soul/R&B album: Khalid, “Free Spirit”

— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood

— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

— Favorite country album: Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

— Favorite alternative rock artist: Billie Eilish

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite Latin artist: J Balvin

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello

— Favorite social artist: BTS

— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

— Artist of the decade: Taylor Swift

— Tour of the year: BTS

— Favorite soundtrack: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Check out more pics and videos from the night below:

