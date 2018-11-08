English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
American Rock-pop Band 'One Republic' to be Back in India
The band, which is made up of Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, performed in India for the first time in April this year.
Image tweeted by One Republican on Thursday.
American rock-pop band One Republic will be back in India soon.
The band, which is made up of Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, performed in India for the first time in April this year. The gig was held in Mumbai.
The band teased another India visit via its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
"Happy Diwali to our fans in India and the surrounding countries (anyone that celebrates Diwali). We miss you and we ARE coming back," the post read, which ended with the initials RT.
The band was formed in Colorado in 2002, and is credited with hits like "Apologize", "Secrets", "Good life", "Counting stars" and "Oh my my".
In an interview to IANS, Tedder had expressed his love for Indian culture, and shared that they have been "pushing our booking agents to find us a show in India for a long long time".
"I know of A.R. Rahman. I actually did a song with him a number of years ago. I am aware of Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra is the only one I've met personally. I do loads of music for films and I would love to do something for Bollywood," he added.
Happy Diwali to our fans in India & the surrounding countries (anyone that celebrates Diwali)- we miss u and we ARE coming back 🇮🇳 ❤️ - RT pic.twitter.com/uLwnrbMRyj— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) November 8, 2018
