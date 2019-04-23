Take the pledge to vote

American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitter Post, Deets Inside

Harry Potter is a British-American film series based on the eponymous novels by author J K Rowling. The film consists of eight fantasy films.

News18.com

April 23, 2019
American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitter Post, Deets Inside
Harry Potter fans are in for a treat as Vans, an American shoe manufacturing brand, is coming out with special merchandise in thematic connection with the famed film and novel series. Taking to Twitter, the company shared the news with the global, Potter-loving community.




On visiting the official website, one comes across an interactive page that has all the four houses, namely Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Gryffindor spread across the page, with the logo of Vans in the middle. "Vans and Harry Potter collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike," the text below the logo reads.

However, whatever merchandise is in the making has nor been revealed by the company, going by the listing, fans can probably expect some sneakers and clothes in themed colour schemes.

As soon as the post dropped on Twitter, frenzy erupted among the fans. Check out some reactions below:













The Twitter handle of Vans was kind enough to respond back to fan queries but did not reveal when the special merchandise will be available for sale. Speculations are rife that they may drop as early as June this year.

Harry Potter is a British-American film series based on the eponymous novels by author J K Rowling. The film consists of eight fantasy films.

