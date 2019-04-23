English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitter Post, Deets Inside
Harry Potter is a British-American film series based on the eponymous novels by author J K Rowling. The film consists of eight fantasy films.
Harry Potter is a British-American film series based on the eponymous novels by author J K Rowling. The film consists of eight fantasy films.
Loading...
Harry Potter fans are in for a treat as Vans, an American shoe manufacturing brand, is coming out with special merchandise in thematic connection with the famed film and novel series. Taking to Twitter, the company shared the news with the global, Potter-loving community.
On visiting the official website, one comes across an interactive page that has all the four houses, namely Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Gryffindor spread across the page, with the logo of Vans in the middle. "Vans and Harry Potter collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike," the text below the logo reads.
However, whatever merchandise is in the making has nor been revealed by the company, going by the listing, fans can probably expect some sneakers and clothes in themed colour schemes.
As soon as the post dropped on Twitter, frenzy erupted among the fans. Check out some reactions below:
The Twitter handle of Vans was kind enough to respond back to fan queries but did not reveal when the special merchandise will be available for sale. Speculations are rife that they may drop as early as June this year.
Harry Potter is a British-American film series based on the eponymous novels by author J K Rowling. The film consists of eight fantasy films.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Something magical coming soon: https://t.co/Ug5xKWJXTD pic.twitter.com/fwYXJ3U3bz— Vans (@VANS_66) April 22, 2019
On visiting the official website, one comes across an interactive page that has all the four houses, namely Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Gryffindor spread across the page, with the logo of Vans in the middle. "Vans and Harry Potter collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike," the text below the logo reads.
However, whatever merchandise is in the making has nor been revealed by the company, going by the listing, fans can probably expect some sneakers and clothes in themed colour schemes.
As soon as the post dropped on Twitter, frenzy erupted among the fans. Check out some reactions below:
When I put em on my feet pic.twitter.com/CPTCxz3fJe— Mickey Carr (@MindofMC) April 22, 2019
April 22, 2019
@YoungbloodLand pic.twitter.com/cpmhUpx3AK— 👉Dane👈 (@hollandane) April 22, 2019
April 22, 2019
The Twitter handle of Vans was kind enough to respond back to fan queries but did not reveal when the special merchandise will be available for sale. Speculations are rife that they may drop as early as June this year.
Harry Potter is a British-American film series based on the eponymous novels by author J K Rowling. The film consists of eight fantasy films.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
- EXCLUSIVE | Cricket is My Life, I Try to Balance My Bowling With Batting: Rashid
- Manchester United's Performance at Everton Was 'Disrespectful': Paul Pogba
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- Bharat: Shah Rukh Khan Has the Best Reaction to His 'Bhai' Salman Khan Film's Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results