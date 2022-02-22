American Singer Keke Wyatt Pregnant With 11th Child, Fan Says 'You Need a TV Show'

American singer Keke Wyatt is going to experience motherhood once again, for the 11th time! The Soul Sista singer took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is all set to welcome her 11th child with her husband Zacakariah David Darring. She shared a family photo with her ten kids, including her step-children and wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga! #Baby11 💋💋💋 #TrustingGod #BabyDarring #TheWyattBunch #Family #KekesKids"

She also shared a photo with a henna design on her baby bump.

For the uninitiated, Keke welcomed her first child in 2000. In 2020, she welcomes her ninth child. Her first three children are from her first husband Rahmat Morton and four children are from Michael Ford. With her present husband Darring, she has two children and is expecting the next. Meanwhile, her fourth child with her first husband was stillborn.

However, fans were shocked to learn that she is going to be a mother for the 11th time, and some of them left hilarious comments on her post. One user wrote, “Keke trying to repopulate the world😂😂" while another user wrote, “Who gone be the producer cause this finna be a reality series!!!!🙌."

Another netizen wrote, “U need a tv show on how u do it 😍😍😍."

