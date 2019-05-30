Take the pledge to vote

Watch: America's Got Talent Contestant Kodi Lee Draws Cheers, Tears With Unbelievably Inspiring Act

Blind and autistic musician Kodi Lee delivered one of the most emotional performances at 'America's Got Talent' and earned Season 14's first golden buzzer in Tuesday's season premiere of NBC's series.

May 30, 2019
Stop what you're doing because you need to watch this, just be sure to grab some tissues before you do that!

Blind and autistic musician Kodi Lee delivered one of the most emotional performances at America's Got Talent. Lee captivated AGT judges and its audience with an inspirational story and a beautiful rendition of A Song For You by Leon Russell, while playing the piano.

The 22-year-old singer and pianist earned Season 14's first golden buzzer in Tuesday's season premiere of NBC's series.

Lee was accompanied by his mother, Tina, who explained that her son developed an intense love of music, and an incredible singing talent, "very early on" in his life, sharing that she knew he was "an entertainer" from a young age.

"We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge. And he started singing, and that's when I was in tears, because I realized he is an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world, because when you're autistic, it's really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music," Tina said onstage.




Shortly, Lee took a seat at the piano to perform a tear-jerking rendition of Leon Russell's A Song For You, which left the judges-- newcomers Union and Julianne Hough and veterans Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel-- and the audience stunned.

When Lee's performance got over, the judges gave him a standing ovation like everyone else there.

"What just happened there was extraordinary," Cowell said when the cheers died down. "I mean, really extraordinary. I don't know what it's like to live in Kodi's world. Your voice is absolutely fantastic; you have a really beautiful tone. I'm going to remember this moment for the rest of my life."

With his remarkable performance, Lee didn't only prove he’s an inspiration for us all but also showed that music has the ability to heal us all.

Check out a few reactions to Lee's performance:














