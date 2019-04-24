English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ami Trivedi Might Replace Disha Vakani in TMKOC, Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Mangalsutra
Katrina Kaif talks about her character from 'Bharat,' Salman Khan and DIsha Patani tease a foot-tapping 'Slow Motion' and Narendra Modi's interview with Akshay Kumar invites many memes.
Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra has always attempted to balance the modern with the traditional. Despite spending majority of her time in the US, Priyanka wears her Indian identity with pride. A recent example is a casual selfie posted in her Instagram stories, which reveals her mangalsutra.
While the hunt for new Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has already begun after the makers of the show have confirmed the replacement of Disha Vakani, it is now speculated that Chidiya Ghar fame Ami Trivedi might be roped in as the new Dayaben. The report however remains unconfirmed by the producers of the comedy show.
In another news, Bharat's first song titled Slow Motion was teased by the makers. The 20-second clip show Salman Khan matching steps with Disha Patani, in a circus setting. The song will release tomorrow. Also, Katrina Kaif, who plays the lead actress in Bharat, revealed details about her much-talked about character from Bharat. Katrina Kaif took to social media to share her experience as she stepped into the shoes of Kumud Raina.
A recent selfie posted by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories, revealed her mangalsutra. The small piece of jewellery was seen peeking out of her yellow top that she wore on a flight recently.
There is news that Disha Vakani will be replaced by Chidiya Ghar fame Ami Trivedi. Reportedly, Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was quite upset with the unprofessional behavior of Disha, after she left her return to the show in suspense.
Salman Khan shared Slow Motion teaser on Twitter. The first song from Bharat features foot-tapping upbeat music composed by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Judging by the teaser, the song is going to be a sure shot hit track.
On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif took to social media to talk about her character in Bharat. Katrina shared her experience as she stepped into the shoes of Kumud Raina, Salman's love interest in the film.
Akshay Kumar, who is known for his wits on screen, found himself in the spot today. While he hosted an interview session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was roasted by Twitter.
