Amid Aamir Khan Divorce, His Nephew Imran Khan's Estranged Wife's Post on Love Goes Viral

Aamir Khan‘s nephew Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were once one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. But their rock-solid marriage hit troubled waters and the two started living separately. Avantika and Imran were childhood friends and had dated for several years before they got hitched. They tied the knot in 2011 and have been living separately since 2019. The couple became parents to a baby girl in 2014.

Days ago, Avantika Malik made headlines for sharing a cryptic post after Aamir Khan announced divorce from his producer-wife Kiran Rao. Recently, in now-deleted Instagram stories, she quoted writer Junot Diaz and his saying about not running away from one’s problems. The note read, “But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. - Junot Diaz." Previously too, she has posted several notes on marriage and divorce.

Now, on Thursday, Avantika has shared another eloquent verse by Victoria Erickson. “If you inherently long for something, become it first. If you want gardens, become the gardener. If you want love, embody love. If you want mental stimulation, change the conversation. If you want peace, exude calmness. If you want to fill your world with artists, begin to paint. If you want to be valued, respect your own time. If you want to live ecstatically, find the ecstasy within yourself. This is how to draw it in, day by day, inch by inch," the quote read.

Avantika and Imran had registered their marriage on January 11, 2011, and hosted a reception at Taj Land’s End Hotel in Mumbai. On the movies front, Imran, who has worked in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, has been missing from films of late. He was last seen in Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015 that received an underwhelming response from the audiences.

