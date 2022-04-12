Amid an RRR Tsunami, Varun Tej's Ghani Tanks At Box Office. Collection Details Inside

Varun Tej-starrer Ghani, which was released on April 8, has failed to create any magic at the box office. The film, made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, failed to impress both the critics and the audience.

Ghani was released in theatres amid an RRR tsunami at the box office. But the low collection at the box office suggests that the gamble of the filmmakers did not pay off.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 30 crore, the film could only make Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. The total collection over two days of the film stood at Rs. 6 crores. It seems that the film suffered due to poor word of mouth and bad reviews from the critics.

However, the film had a good pre-release business of Rs 26.3 crore. The digital rights of the film were sold for a massive Rs 25 crore.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani was written by Abburi Ravi. In the film, Varun Tej plays the titular role, while Saiee Manjrekar is his love interest. The film boasts of a prominent star cast, which includes Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra.

We have seen some exceptional Tollywood sports films in recent times. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey and Pa. Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai are two movies that managed to generate interest in the audience irrespective of their fondness levels for sports. But Ghani has failed to match the standards set by those films.

After Ghani, Varun Tej will be next seen in F3, which will be released on May 27. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati.

