Amid Aryan Khan’s Drug Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan’s Body Double Begins Shooting for Atlee’s Film

Shah Rukh Khan’s body double, Prashant Walde has come to the rescue of the actor recently. Following the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, SRK has cancelled all his shooting schedules for time being. Reportedly, he was shooting for Atlee’s film where he is playing a double role. After the news about Aryan’s arrest on Sunday, Prashant performed the shoot in place of SRK. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he confirmed the same. According to reports, Khan was shooting for the film at the BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday till 9 pm.

SRK’s son Aryan has been in the news currently after he got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday. The arrest was made by the NCB following a tip off regarding use of banned drugs on a Goa-bound cruise ship from Mumbai Coast. He has been sent for a judicial custody till October 7.

Prashant further told that the crew has already completed 20 days of shoot and now 180 days of shooting is remaining. Apart from Atlee’s film, reports suggest that SRK was also shooting for his film Pathan in Spain. When asked if Prashant would go for shooting there too, the actor’s look-alike said that he can not comment as they get to know the schedule one night in advance. When asked about his reaction on the drugs incident, he said, “The public doesn’t want to focus on the good deeds of Khan. He played a major role in vaccinating so many industry people and even their family members.”

Prashant is just hoping that the situation gets back to normal as soon as possible. He said that income of lot of people in the industry is dependent on SRK. So, if King Khan will not work, many people will be affected.

Beside SRK, Atlee’s film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover.

