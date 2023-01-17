Amid Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Wedding Rumours, Cricketer's House Decorated With Lights; Watch

Although their family members have not revealed any details, reports suggest that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be tying the knot on January 23. The wedding preparations are in full swing. Recently, the popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video showing the cricketer’s house adorned with beautiful hanging lights. Sharing the video, Viral wrote, “KRahul wedding preparation started at their home in Pali hiil in Bandra. Though the security guard said there is another wedding on the 13th floor. #klrahul #athiyashetty"

Watch it here:

According to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in Khandala at Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty’s residence on January 23. Moreover, Rahul was given rest due to ‘family commitment’ for the ODIs as well as the T20Is against New Zealand. India Today claims that the marriage ceremonies and rituals between the celebrity duo would be taking place between January 21 and 23.

The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Reports claim that both the families of the couple are “super excited” to watch the duo getting hitched.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official a couple of years back. They were also clicked at the premiere of the actress’s brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. They are often clicked together going on vacations and spending time with their mutual friends. Athiya and Rahul also never shy away from displaying affection through their social media posts.

On the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with the film Hero. She was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

