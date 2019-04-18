SPONSORED BY
Amid Avengers: Endgame Promotions, Chris Hemsworth Visits Disneyland Shanghai

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies and wraps up over 10 years of storytelling.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Amid Avengers: Endgame Promotions, Chris Hemsworth Visits Disneyland Shanghai
Chris Hemsworth. (Image: Facebook)
Actor Chris Hemsworth took some time off while promoting Avengers: Endgame in China to ride a roller coaster at Disneyland Shanghai on Wednesday.

After braving the Tron roller coaster, the Australian actor, 35, boasted that the ride 'wasn't even that scary', reports dailymail.co.uk. 

"I wasn't even afraid," he said to the camera after stepping off the ride. The group behind him appeared to include the movie's directors Anthony and Joseph Russo. The star also shared on Instagram hilarious footage of him on the ride wildly screaming. 

But despite the manic expressions, his good looks were unchanged by the high-speed ride as he kept his hair slicked back and off his face.



On the film front, he will soon be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies and wraps up over 10 years of storytelling.

The film is a continuation of Avengers: Infinity War. Star Movies is hosting an 'Avengers Pop Up' on April 20 and 21 on their channel, which will air Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers before the release of Avengers: Endgame, which will open on April 26. 

