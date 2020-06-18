Amid Backlash, Karan Johar Unfollows All Actors On Twitter Except Shah Rukh, Akshay, Amitabh

Karan Johar is at the receiving end of heavy criticism for allegedly favouring Bollywood insiders over the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, whose untimely demise has re-ignited the debate about nepotism on social media.

Following Sushant's death, thousands of people unfollowed Karan on social media. Now, Karan has mysteriously unfollowed certain accounts he was initially following on Twitter. The filmmaker is now following only eight people on Twitter, including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and PM Narendra Modi. He is also following the official account of his banner Dharma productions.

Sushant’s death has caused an uproar amongst people who have blamed a section of Bollywood, including Karan and Salman Khan for being ignorant towards talented outside actors and endorsing nepotism. Alia Bhatt is also being criticised for having previously spoken dismissively about Sushant on Koffee With Karan.

A complete outsider, who studied to be an engineer, Sushant rose through the ranks from a background dancer to a television star and finally, got his Bollywood debut with "Kai Po Che!", which released only seven years ago.

Rajput had his fair share of further success in films like "M S Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Chhichhore".

His tragic death has made many industry members dwell upon their own struggles while others spoke about the "privileged group" and "camps" in the industry.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur hinted in his recent post that Sushant was "let down" by his industry peers. The duo was trying to work on their ambitious project "Paani" but it got shelved.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," Kapur tweeted on Sunday.