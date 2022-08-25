Amid Boycott Brahmastra Trend, Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Tweet Garners Attention

After Laal Singh Chaddha, it is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that has fallen prey to Boycott trends on social media for several reasons. Among that, Alia Bhatt’s latest remark – “if you don’t like me, don’t watch me” – has met with negative reception from netizens. Brahmastra is already treading troubled waters just weeks before its release, amidst this, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is also a part of the film, has shared a cryptic message on Twitter about his liberty to speak openly.

The superstar expressed his candid thoughts over talking freely about certain things without revealing the topic he wants to comment on. Big B revealed being perplexed about speaking his mind as even the slightest remark becomes a big issue these days. “Want to talk about certain things, but how to do it, when everything becomes a matter these days,” he articulated in a Hindi tweet that was shared on August 23. Take a look at it here:

T 4387 – कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

It is unclear if the things that Big B wants to talk about are pertaining to his upcoming movie Brahmastra. But this comes just hours after the film became a victim of the Boycott trend on Twitter due to Alia Bhatt’s remark. During her interaction with Mid Day, Alia Bhatt candidly spoke about the heated nepotism debate in Bollywood. The star, who recently garnered critical acclamation for playing Badru in Darlings, stated that she can no longer keep defending herself verbally.

She said, “And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do (anything about). People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

In addition to this, Ranbir’s “pheloed” comment referencing wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy weight gain during a YouTube live session was also condemned on the internet. The Brahmastra lead, in a recent press conference, issued an apology for indirectly hurting the sentiments of people. However, he clarified that his wife Alia wasn’t offended and took his comment as a joke.

Swamped with controversy, Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screens on September 9.

The film also features Mouni Roy and Nagarunja in pivotal roles beside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

