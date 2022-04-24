Amid Break-Up Rumours With Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday Lauds Shahid Kapoor's Jersey: 'You Made Me Cry'

Ananya Panday recently watched Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey and she is completely impressed with it. The actress took to her Instagram stories and penned an appreciation post for the cast of the film. Ananya mentioned that Jersey left her teary-eyed. “All the feels (sic) @ShahidKapoor you made me cry like a baby!!! Just the best @Brunalthakur you are sunshine girl,” she wrote. She also tagged Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and dropped a raising hands emoji.

Ananya Panday’s appreciation post for Shahid comes amid her breakup rumours with his brother Ishaan Khattar. Earlier this month, Pinkvilla reported that the two actors have parted ways. “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. Ananya and Ishaan were dating each other for almost three years now.

Talking about Jersey, the film revolves around Arjun, a person who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties to fulfill his son’s desire. However, this ends up creating troubles in his married life. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey also stars Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The film reported a low opening day collection with around 3.75-4 crore (net). As reported by Box Office India, even though the afternoon and evening shows of Jersey were better than the morning ones, it still failed to earn big at the box office on day one.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Vijay Devrakonda starrer Liger whereas Ishaan will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant in Phone Bhoot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.