Amid Breakup Rumour With Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Drops This Loved-Up Comment on Her Post

One of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town, TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin always manage to stay in the limelight. Either from their loved-up social media posts or stylish airport looks, the duo never fails to give us major relationship goals. However, for the past few days, rumours about the duo's break-up were doing rounds on the internet. Some media reports stated that all is not well between the love birds. But on Friday, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor slammed all the breakup rumours with his sweet gesture.

Amid the breakup rumours, Jasmin took to her official Instagram account to share a cute picture of herself, in which she can be seen posing for the camera while holding an old-style telephone in her hand. She captioned the post with a quirky question that read, “What is your mobile number”. Soon after she uploaded the picture, her beau, who is known to appreciate his ladylove’s online posts, once again took to her comments section and cleared the rumours about their break up by dropping a romantic comment. He wrote, “9125 let me take u to the sky.”

The comment is a testimony that their love is growing stronger day by day. Not just this, but Aly even called out those who were responsible for spreading such rumours on the internet. Taking to his official Twitter account, the actor wrote, “Sad to know that you are a journalist who spreads fake news.. and more sad to see you are a verified account.. and there are more sad things but abhi ke liye filhal itna hi.”

Sad to know that you r a journalist who spreads fake news.. and more sad to see u r verified account.. and there are more sad things But Abhi ke liye filhal itna hi.. 😁 https://t.co/6sibJPPnYf— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 18, 2022

For the unversed, Aly and Jasmin accepted their feelings for each other during their stints together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The duo confessed their love for each other on national television and have been going strong ever since. Apart from the reality show, the couple has also featured together in the music video, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, and 2 Phone.

