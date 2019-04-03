English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Breakup Rumours With Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal Confirms He is Single
Vicky Kaushal is the Bollywood crush of thousands of women nationwide and the good news is, he's single!
Vicky Kaushal is the Bollywood crush of thousands of women nationwide and the good news is, he's single! Yes, you read that right. Apart from his professional career, Vicky is also making headlines for his personal life.
In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Vicky, who was rumoured to be dating actress Harleen Sethi, has finally cleared the air surrounding his relationship status.
“Hanji, ekdum single hoon abhi (Yes, I'm totally single now),” Vicky said. When further prodded, he took a deep breathe and repeated himself, “Single, ekdum.”
When asked if he was ready to mingle, the actor quipped, “Ready to mingle with the audience.”
On Karan Johar's popular chat show earlier this year, the 30-year-old star had seemingly confirmed that he was in a relationship with Harleen. He had also dropped major hints about dating Harleen on Neha Dhupia’s talk show. On being asked to dedicate a song to Harleen, the actor sang Diljit Dosanjh’s hit number, Do You Know. Since then, there had been a steady flow of information about their alleged link-up.
Harleen was last seen in Broken But Beautiful alongside Vikrant Massey. In fact, Vicky had even attended the launch of the show. Vikrant had later shared a picture from the event to thank Vicky for his support.
On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht.
