Home » News » Movies » Amid BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours, Twitter Account That 'Leaked' Pics Of Duo Suspended
2-MIN READ

Amid BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours, Twitter Account That 'Leaked' Pics Of Duo Suspended

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:08 IST

Seoul

BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie are rumoured to be dating.

There are rumours that BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie are dating. The rumours were fuelled when a Twitter account, which went by the handle @gurumiharibo, 'leaked' alleged pics of the duo.

BTS and BLACKPINK fans are at unrest ever since rumours of V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie dating surfaced online. For a few weeks now, it is claimed that the two K-pop idols are secretly dating. To top it off, alleged pictures of people looking similar to Taehyung and Jennie were leaked by a Twitter account going by the handle @gurumiharibo.

While HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to address these alleged pictures and claims of Taehyung and Jennie dating, the account that leaked the alleged private pictures of the duo has now been suspended. It remains unclear if the account was suspended due to the action taken by the agencies handling both the stars or if it was a result of fans’ reporting the account.

The Twitter account that was leaking alleged pictures of BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie suspended.
In recent days, three pictures were ‘leaked’ by the account claiming that they were intimate pictures of Taehyung and Jennie. In the first, a woman resembling Jennie was seen in the same dressing room as Taehyung. In the second, two people looking like the stars were seen huddling up for a selfie which seems to be taken outside a setting similar to Taehyung’s house. The third picture featured two people wearing matching tees.

Owing to the leaks and rumours surrounding Tae and Jennie, several fans took to Twitter and demanded HYBE and YG Entertainment issue a statement either accepting or denying the claims. Fans are also worried about the duo’s privacy.

While HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to issue a concrete statement about the alleged leaked pictures and rumours, last week, YG released a vague statement addressing the pictures claiming Jennie and Taehyung were together at a salon.

Via Soompi, a source from the agency commented about the reports, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

first published:August 30, 2022, 11:08 IST
last updated:August 30, 2022, 11:08 IST