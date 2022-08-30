Amid BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours, Twitter Account That 'Leaked' Pics Of Duo Suspended

BTS and BLACKPINK fans are at unrest ever since rumours of V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie dating surfaced online. For a few weeks now, it is claimed that the two K-pop idols are secretly dating. To top it off, alleged pictures of people looking similar to Taehyung and Jennie were leaked by a Twitter account going by the handle @gurumiharibo.

While HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to address these alleged pictures and claims of Taehyung and Jennie dating, the account that leaked the alleged private pictures of the duo has now been suspended. It remains unclear if the account was suspended due to the action taken by the agencies handling both the stars or if it was a result of fans’ reporting the account.

In recent days, three pictures were ‘leaked’ by the account claiming that they were intimate pictures of Taehyung and Jennie. In the first, a woman resembling Jennie was seen in the same dressing room as Taehyung. In the second, two people looking like the stars were seen huddling up for a selfie which seems to be taken outside a setting similar to Taehyung’s house. The third picture featured two people wearing matching tees.

So these are all the pictures leaked by user gurumiharibo, as per that user proof that Tae and Jennie are indeed dating and both are receiving so much hate. @bts_bighit "PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW" @ygofficialblink protect Jennie. Release a statement now wether confirming or denying!! pic.twitter.com/afiRBWfNQA — WinBright🐰💚☀️ (@WinBright2123) August 29, 2022

Owing to the leaks and rumours surrounding Tae and Jennie, several fans took to Twitter and demanded HYBE and YG Entertainment issue a statement either accepting or denying the claims. Fans are also worried about the duo’s privacy.

While HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to issue a concrete statement about the alleged leaked pictures and rumours, last week, YG released a vague statement addressing the pictures claiming Jennie and Taehyung were together at a salon.

Via Soompi, a source from the agency commented about the reports, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

