Amid BTS' V-Jennie's Dating Rumours, BLACKPINK Member's iCloud Allegedly Hacked and New Pics Surface
2-MIN READ

Amid BTS' V-Jennie's Dating Rumours, BLACKPINK Member's iCloud Allegedly Hacked and New Pics Surface

Last Updated: September 03, 2022, 21:52 IST

Seoul

BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie are rumoured to be dating. BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie and their agencies are yet to react to the claims.

BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been rumoured to be dating for a while now.

In a shocking turn of events, BLACKPINK fans noticed that Jennie’s iCloud has allegedly been hacked and a few alleged pictures of a person looking like BTS singer V and Jennie have landed online. The new development has come amid claims that Kim Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

Fans of the all-female K-pop group took to Twitter and shared screenshots of what is claimed to be Jennie’s private cloud storage account. A screenshot of the alleged account has gone viral and a few pictures claiming to be Jennie and TaeTae in the frame are also doing the rounds of the internet.

While fans are already upset that HYBE and YG Entertainment are remaining tight-lipped about the alleged dating rumours, fans are also worried for Jennie and Taehyung’s safety.

Last month, YG released a vague statement addressing the pictures claiming Jennie and Taehyung were together at a salon. Via Soompi, a source from the agency commented about the reports, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

first published:September 03, 2022, 21:52 IST
