Despite Slow Business Amid CAA Protests, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Manages to Earn Rs 24.5 Cr on Day 1

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 released this Friday and earned Rs 24.5 crore on day one at the box office. While his last three films Bharat, Race 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai had bigger opening and made a business of Rs 41 crore, Rs 27 crore and Rs 34 crore, respectively on the first day of their release, Dabangg 3 business is said to be largely affected by the ongoing CAA protests across the country.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the details. "Dabangg 3 hits ₹20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason," he wrote in his tweet.

#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

He also gave away first day box office figures of the actor's films from 2010 to 2019.

Also read: Will Dabangg 3 Turn Out to be Salman Khan's Biggest December Release at the Box Office?

Dabangg 3 is a mix of old and new characters. Salman and Sonakshi Sinha will reprise their characters Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, respectively. Whereas, Kiccha Sudeep as Bali and Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi are being introduced in the film. With action, drama and comedy, the film narrates the origin story of cop Chulbul Pandey and how he took up the profession.

The film has opened to mixed reviews. Rajeev Masand of News18 called the film excruciating bore in his review and wrote, "In 2010 under the direction of Abhinav Kashyap, it seemed like Salman Khan had found his superhero alter ego. Charming rogue cop Chulbul Pandey, with his cheeky one-liners, oddball quirks, and cartoonish but effective fight moves was the actor’s best realized character in years. Even 2012’s decidedly mediocre sequel Dabangg 2, directed by Arbaaz Khan, had stray moments of inspired lunacy that suggested some promise. But this third installment, directed by Prabhudeva and scripted by Salman Khan himself, is irredeemable."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.