Amid Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Divorce, Sushmita Sen Reacts To Niece Ziana's Latest Video

Trouble in Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marriage is no secret and while Sushmita Sen has so far maintained silence on the issue, she has now reacted to her niece Ziana’s latest video. Recently, the Mere Angne Mein actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which her daughter Zinia can be seen playing as the actress recorded the video. She captioned the video with a heart and a kiss emoji.

Soon after the video was shared, Sushmita Sen reacted to it and dropped a smile emoticon in the comments section. Charu was also quick to reply to ‘didi’ Sushmita’s comment with a red heart emoji. Check out Charu Asopa’s post here:

Last month, Charu Asopa also sent birthday wishes to Sushmita Sen and dropped a series of unseen adorable pictures. In the caption, she shared a heartwarming note and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know❤️Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You’re truly the best. Love you didi."

Meanwhile, in one of his recent vlogs Rajeev Sen shared update on his and Charu’s divorce. He revealed that their divorce papers are ready and that they just have to sign them. “I would like to tell my well-wishers to give their best wishes to Charu and me. Hum dono ke raaste ab alag hai. We both are parting ways. The papers are ready, we just have to sign them, and the date is also out," he said.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways and have headed for divorce.

