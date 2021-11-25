Amid Confusion Over Release Date, Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu Hits Theatres in Tami Nadu

Silambarasan TR’s highly anticipated film, Maanaadu, premiered on Thursday, as announced by the makers earlier. Before the film hit the big screens, there was confusion among the moviegoers around the release date. The audience was left confused after it was reported that producer Suresh Kamatchi announced that Maanaadu will not be released in theatres. However, the film has hit the theatres across Tamil Nadu as planned.

The makers released the trailer of the Maanaadu film on November 19, and it had created a tremendous buzz. Many theatres across Tamil Nadu were scheduled for early morning shows for the film starting at 5 am. However, the film was released with shows starting from 7:30 AM.

Venkat Prabhu, the director of Maanaadu, thanked all the well-wishers on the release of his film.

And our time starts again!! #maanaadu in a theatre near u!!! Enjoy!!! Thank q #strbloods #STRFans for the trust and thanks to one and all well wishers from our industry who stood by us and making this release possible🙏🏽 now our #maanaadu is all urs!! #spreadlove ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/snhSP35VFi— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 25, 2021

Producer Suresh Kamatchi has said that everything is alright now.

Everything ok. Sry for the trouble the fans crossed. Nw its our time. God s great. Thnks to everyone who stood for me. #Maanaadu— sureshkamatchi (@sureshkamatchi) November 25, 2021

Maanaadu is a sci-fi thriller film. Apart from Silambarasan TR aka Simbu, the film features SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film.

Maanaadu was originally set to be released on November 4. However, the producer postponed the release by two weeks and decided to release it on November 25 to avoid the clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Vishal’s Enemy.

During the film’s pre-release event earlier, Silambarasan TR told the press that he had faced a lot of problems in his personal and professional life and urged his fans to continue extending their support. The trade analysts and exhibitors are expecting that the film will become the biggest opener for Simbu at the box office.

