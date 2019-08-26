Amid Controversies, Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Says He Wouldn’t Change Anything in Season 2

Though it’s been getting rave reviews, Sacred Games 2 has landed itself in several controversies, be it for the scene in which Saif Ali Khan's character throws his kada—an ornament considered sacred by Sikhs—in the sea or the mob lynching scene in which a Muslim boy gets ruthlessly killed.

However, Varun Grover, one of the writers of Netflix India’s blockbuster show’s second season, says the team was expecting divisive response as the show explores in detail themes—like religion, terrorism, narcotics, faith and the end of the world—that evoke extreme reactions.

Despite several people demanding that certain scenes be removed from the show, Grover told Hindustan Times, “I don’t think I would change anything in the show because everything is part of this fictional world we’ve created. (Characters) can say things which are ugly, which are stupid, whatever. It is that character’s burden. It is not my burden.”

On the relevance of the disturbing mob lynching scene, he said, “We just wanted to show one particular crime of humanity. In showing Sartaj’s (Saif’s character) helplessness, in spite of being a cop, in spite of being part of a system that is supposed to protect us. It came from the idea that we have to highlight, and show, in stark reality, the world we are living in right now.”

The show, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey, premiered on Netflix on August 15.

