1-MIN READ

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Kareena Kapoor Motivates Fans With A High-on-style Instagram Pic

Image courtesy: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor has motivated people to stay strong during the tough times that the country is facing amid the coronavirus crisis.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently self-isolating as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The actress, who's been giving her fans inside glimpses into how she and her family are spending their quarantine, Friday posted a picture, urging fans to "stay strong."

The actress motivated people to stay strong during the tough times that the country is facing amid the coronavirus crisis. The actor took to Instagram and posted a high-on-style picture of herself.

In the picture, she is seen standing in front of a vanity that has lights adding on to the glam quotient of the picture.

"Nothing can dim the light that shines from within... Stay strong. We can and we will," she captioned the post.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kareena shared a candid picture from her house to further emphasise that her family is staying in amid the coronavirus spread and that everyone else's should do too.

Kareena posted a picture of her son Taimur chasing/following Saif Ali Khan to the bathroom as they seemingly head for a bath. Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote, "Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether." (sic)

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Her film Angrezi Medium will be re-released in theatres once the threat of coronavirus subsides.

