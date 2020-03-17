English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Amid Coronavirus Fears, Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi Release Date Pushed Indefinitely

The film was to simultaneouly release in Hindi, Telugu as Aranya and in Tamil as Kaadan. The makers further announced that they are monitoring the situation and will be back with a new release date.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
Just as many other big budget movies are getting postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi have also decided to do the same. The multilingual film, which was slated to hit theatres on April 2, has been rescheduled and a fresh release date will be announced later.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Monday: "Because health and safety comes above everything! Hope to see you guys soon at the theatres. Till then, stay safe! #Aranya #Kaadan #HaathiMereSaathi. April 2nd release postponed.."


He also shared a notification issued by the production house Eros International, which reads: "Eros International has always kept our audience's interest at forefront as a core value. Healthy and happy audiences have always kept us motivated to produce and distribute unique stories that have never been told before. In light of recent developments of COVID-19, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan stands changed."

The makers further announced that they are monitoring the situation and will be back with a new release date.

Directed by Prabu Solomon, the film releases as Hathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, and simultaneously as Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. The movie also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

