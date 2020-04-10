Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Kapil Sharma Might Host His Show Without Live Audience: Report

The coronavirus outbreak has made it impossible to record shows with a live audience. To provide new content to his many fans, TV comic Kapil Sharma has now decided to host his eponymous show without any live audience.

The news was confirmed in a Bollywood Hungama report which stated that the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show are planning to resume the shoot without studio audience.

The source quoted in the report also mentioned that international talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and Hasan Minhaj have already started recording their shows from the comfort of their home. The makers believe that Kapil can follow their lead.

In view of the growing cases of coronavirus, the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show was cancelled indefinitely.

The pandemic has brought entire entertainment industry to a grinding halt as shoots have been postponed without any clarity on when they will resume.

Kapil is spending the lockdown time with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath and newborn daughter Anayra. On April 1, the comedian shared a picture with his baby girl on the occasion of Ashtami of Chaitra Navratra.



“Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude,” he captioned it.

The adorable child, who is wearing a yellow and red dress, is all smiles in the pic.

Last month, Kapil posted a picture with a dog to share a message about coronavirus and animals. “We do not transmit coronavirus,” the message read

Many of the Kapil’s fans appreciated his gesture to spreading awareness. Some of his followers urged people to provide food and water to street dogs in the prevailing situation.

