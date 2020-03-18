Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Vijay's Master to Release on Scheduled Date: Report

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many international shows, tournaments and movie releases are postponed indefinitely.

However, contrary to the Coronavirus panic, the makers of Master are planning to retain the film’s original release date and release it as planned.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9 and will reportedly remain unchanged.

A source close to the film’s creators spoke to The Times of India about the release date.

“The shutdown is currently till March 31, and we hope the situation will improve by then. And given that people will be eager to get back to watching movies in theatres, we feel our release date would be the right time to come out with a big film. So, we are working towards releasing the film on April 9,” TOI quoted the source as saying.

Recently, the makers have arranged an audio launch event, which was attended by C. Joseph Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. At the ceremony, five songs from the upcoming film were released.

Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri G Kishan are part of the project. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

