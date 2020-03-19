Amid Coronavirus Scare, Amitabh Bachchan is Amazed to See This for First Time in 78 Years of His Life

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been actively trying to spread awareness about the noval Cornavirus for the past few days, has penned a thoughtful note on Twitter. The veteran actor is amazed by the new way on which people have been greeting each other after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The actor posted, "Never before in my lifetime of 78 years, did I hear the entire human race wish each one of us, with a concerned, common, universal, well meaning, endearing, greeting of 'BE SAFE' ! The Earth civilisation is indeed 'CIVILISED'."

T 3475 - Never before in my lifetime of 78 years , did I hear the entire human race wish each one of us, with a concerned, common, universal, well meaning, endearing, greeting of 'BE SAFE' !

The Earth civilisation is indeed 'CIVILISED' 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

On Wednesday, he posted a picture of a hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp. Initially, fans thought that it was his hand, but the Badla actor later took to his blog to clarify that the hand wasn't his. "So the 'hand' of indelible ink, that found its way on my social media became Breaking news on the Tv channels the entire day .. and concerned friends called in to give me courage and hope and determined to send me the good health bulletins each hour," he wrote.

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Sr. Bachchan added, "I am well .. the hand picture is of someone else .. I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves .. it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign .. its just that media needs fodder .. else it dies."

The Sholay star almost a week ago shared a video in which he addressed his views on COVID-19 in a poetic manner. In the video, the actor explained how the virus has impacted lives globally and made people scared. Then, he recited the poem and informed his followers about the precautionary measures.

Sharing the video, the legendary actor wrote, "Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe."

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

The megastar had also requested his fans not to gather outside his bungalow Jalsa for their weekly darshan on Sunday due to the pandemic.

