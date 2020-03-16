Amid Coronavirus Spread, Malayalam Actress Utthara Unni Postpones Her Wedding

The rapid surge in the positive Coronavirus cases has sent the entire nation into worry. Amidst the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, the governments in various Indian states have shut the malls, schools and colleges so as to avoid social gatherings. Indian Film and TV fraternity has also postponed the awards and meetings in the coming time.

In between all the chaos, Malayalam actress Utthara Unni has decided to postpone her marriage celebrations. While the couple, Utthara and Nitesh Nair will have ritualistic Thaali-kettu ceremony (wedding ceremony in South Indian communities) on the decided date in a temple, the celebrations will be marked later.

Updating the world about the same, Utthara wrote, “As the world is going through an epidemic outbreak of the coronavirus, we have decided to postpone our wedding celebrations until the situation calms down. We regret to inform this to everyone who had booked their tickets in advance to join our joyous events. Will keep you all posted about the coming dates”.

The actress has posted another picture with her better-half, with an adorable caption. “Finding you was the tough part. Postponing our celebration isn't”.

The lovebirds were to get married on April 5. However, there has been no official announcement statement regarding the wedding dates. The couple got engaged earlier this year in a grand ceremony.

The award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer from Kerala has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films, including Vavval Pasanga and Edavappathy.

