Amid Dating Rumours, a Blushing Sara Ali Khan Receives Kartik Aaryan at Mumbai Airport

It seems rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are giving fans more reason to speculate about their love story after the Kedarnath actress went to receive the Luka Chuppi actor at the Mumbai airport recently.

According to multiple reports, on Wednesday Saif Ali Khan's daughter was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport, sporting a pink salwar suit to receive Kartik. The actor was reportedly returning from Bangkok and looked dashing in a long-sleeved white T-shirt and dark shades. Notably, Sara had returned to Mumbai just a day before Kartik's arrival.

Interestingly, while they have worked in only one film till date, the yet-to-be-released Imtiaz Ali directorial which is supposed to be the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, Sara first made her interest in Kartik public when she confessed on Karan Johar's show that she had a crush on the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor.

Sara's confession and the huge interest generated on social media surrounding the two stars prompted Ranveer Singh to introduce them to each other at a function and subsequently they were cast by Imtiaz Ali to star in his next film.

The last few weeks have seen the two meeting each other over various occasions, with Sara visiting the actor in Lucknow where he had been filming Pati Patni Aur Woh, and he flew to Thailand to celebrate her birthday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.