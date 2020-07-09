Amid Dating Rumours, Chris Evans and Lily James Spotted Together Again

Just a few days after being spotted together and sparking dating rumours, Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Lily James were captured enjoying a fun stroll in London on Thursday.

The two kept it casual for the ice cream date, report Daily Mail sharing pictures of the two actors walking down the streets, chatting in a park and doubling over in laughter. Both seemed to enjoy each other’s companionship. While none of the actors has spoken about the relationship, the two are rumoured to be dating.

Evans, who is best known for his role as Captain America in the MCU films, wore a white tee over black denim and covered his head with a cap. James, who starred in Disney’s live adaptation film of Cinderella, wore a pink top under a furry white cardigan and paired it with a pair of jeans. Both covered their faces with sunglasses and scarves.

Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier, reports had suggested that the Mamma Mia! actress was getting back together during the lockdown with her longtime beau Matt Smith, following their split in December. The pair had dated for five years.

The 39-year-old Knives Out actor was reported to be dating different women but was not exclusive with anybody in January.



