Amid Dating Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra Reveals He Would Like to 'Hook Up' With Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra, who was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Alia Bhatt since a long time, seems to have enthusiastically moved on with Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. Of late, there have been a couple of reports doing the rounds that Sidharth is allegedly dating Kiara and their relationship is at a very nascent stage.

In fact, Sidharth also attended Kiara's birthday bash held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The rumoured couple set tongues wagging when they left the party together in the same car.

Though the two have remained tight-lipped about their romance rumours, but Kiara is on the list of actresses with whom Sidharth would like to "hook up".

In an episode of a chat show, Sidharth was asked about who he would like to "kill, marry and hook-up" from Bollywood. To this, the actor said: "I don't have the heart to kill or a head to marry, so I'll hook up with Kiara, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tara Sutaria."

Interestingly, Sidharth and Kiara will share the screen space in Vishnu Varadhan's Shershah for which they have already begun the shooting. The filming on the movie kicked off in Chandigarh in May.

During the trailer launch of Sidharth's upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi, the actor was asked about his dating rumours with Kiara. Sidharth reportedly rubbished the link-up rumours, saying the two are "lovely friends".

Meanwhile, Shershah is the biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, the Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. Kiara is playing the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

Kiara is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kabir Singh, which stars Shahid Kapoor opposite her.

