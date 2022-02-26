Amid Dating Rumours, Urfi Javed, Kunwarr's New Music Video Out; Audience Loves it

Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame is often in the news for her bold and daring fashion choices. Getting trolled for her outfits is almost an everyday affair for her now. However, at the moment, she’s in the limelight for a different reason.

For the past few days, there have been rumours that Urfi is dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. Their picture had gone viral on Valentine’s Eve. Now, a new song titled, Befikra, has been released and is collecting lots of views.

The video details a love story, which shows the duo as a couple. The song has been shot in Armenia under a biting -10 degrees cold. The music of the song has a foot-tapping quality to it. The song is sung by Kunwarr, who has also performed with Urfi in this music video. He is also the lyricist for the song.

The music for the song has been created by Dhruv, while Sahil Baghra and Jerry Batra directed it. The Urfi-Kunwarr Jodi is getting a lot of love from the audience. Many praised the pairing of Urfi and Kunwarr.

A fan commented, “Already watched this over a hundred times!!" The song has over video 3,800 likes, and it appears the two new faces in the video have enamoured the audience.

After watching the song Befikra, a user commented, “If the song’s mission was to make us cry then you won. ” Another user wrote, “I am a big fan of yours… I love you and your songs too." Another user termed the song as, “the best song ever".

