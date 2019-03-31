English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Divorce Rumours Priyanka Attends Jonas Brothers Concert, Avengers Endgame Director Arrives in India
From Priyanka Chopra bonding with Jonas family to Game of Thrones Season 6 recap, here's what's trending in the world of entertainment today.
From Priyanka Chopra bonding with Jonas family to Game of Thrones Season 6 recap, here's what's trending in the world of entertainment today.
While Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life with Nick Jonas and his family, a gossip portal claims that the actress is heading for a divorce with her husband just 117 days after their wedding. But going by the Jonas' posts on social media, one can be assured that the family is going strong and the couple is busy celebrating their success.
In another news, reports stated that rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this April. When quizzed about the same, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan laughed it off giving a hilarious response.
On the Hollywood front, 'one half of the Avengers: Endgame director' Joe Russo arrived in India, kick-starting the Asia Pacific tour for promoting the upcoming Marvel film. Also, it's that time of the week when you recap Game of Thrones. This week it's Got season 6.
Read this and more from the world of entertainment today:
A gossip portal reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are 'falling out of love' and the couple is heading for a divorce just 117 days after the wedding. But it turns out that the rumour is absolutely false as the Bollywood actress is bonding with the Jonas family like before.
Read: Amid Divorce Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Posts Beautiful Instagram Post with Jonas Brothers
Also read: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Brother-In-Law Franklin Jonas In A Sweet Instagram Post
Recently when at an event, when Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was quizzed about the wedding rumours surrounding Mlaika and Arjun, the actor couldn't stop but have a good laugh about it.
Read: Watch Arbaaz Khan's Hilarious Response to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Wedding
Given the success of Marvel films like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and the recently released Captain Marvel in India, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Marvel enjoys a strong fan following in the country. As Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away from its release, director Joe Russo is in India starting his Asia-Pacific tour for promoting the film.
Read: Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Arrives in Mumbai to Promote His Upcoming Marvel Film
As the final season approaches, here is a quick recap of what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. This week it is Game of Thrones Season 6.
Read: Game of Thrones Season 6 Recap: Arya Stark Avenges Red Wedding, Jon Snow is King in the North
The heinous Nirbhaya incident, which shook the conscience of the entire nation and sent out waves of fear among the people, has now been brought alive on screen with the Netflix show "Delhi Crime". When Nirbhaya's father, Badrinath Singh was asked for his views on the show. He said, "I haven't seen the show and do not even want to see it. It's hard to see all those things again.
Read: Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch as It's Hard to See Those Things Again
