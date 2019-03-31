English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Divorce Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Posts Beautiful Instagram Post with Jonas Brothers
Recently a gossip portal reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are falling out of love and the couple is heading for a divorce just 117 days after the wedding.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Recently a gossip portal reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are 'falling out of love' and the couple is heading for a divorce just 117 days after the wedding. But it turns out that the rumour is absolutely false as the Bollywood actress is bonding with the Jonas family like before.
On Saturday, Priyanka attended her first Jonas Brothers concert and accompanying her were her brother-in-law Frankie and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Nick's father was also seen attending the concert. In the pictures and videos of the concert shared on social media, the Isn't It Romantic actress can be seen enjoying the musical night as the Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire.
Post the concert she also posted a picture with the Jonas family. Captioning the picture she wrote, "My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family"
She also took to her Instagram stories to share some videos from the backstage.
According to OK! magazine, the 36-year-old actress and the 26-year-old singer are quickly falling out of love now that they are "starting to really get to know each other", reports gossipcop.com.
"They've been fighting about everything -- work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things...And now they're paying the price. Their marriage is hanging by a thread," said a source.
According to the source, Nick's family is "begging him to end" the marriage as they initially thought Priyanka was "this mature woman who was ready to settle down and have kids", but they now feel she's a party girl who "acts like she is 21".
The couple got married in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.
On Saturday, Priyanka attended her first Jonas Brothers concert and accompanying her were her brother-in-law Frankie and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Nick's father was also seen attending the concert. In the pictures and videos of the concert shared on social media, the Isn't It Romantic actress can be seen enjoying the musical night as the Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire.
Post the concert she also posted a picture with the Jonas family. Captioning the picture she wrote, "My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family"
She also took to her Instagram stories to share some videos from the backstage.
According to OK! magazine, the 36-year-old actress and the 26-year-old singer are quickly falling out of love now that they are "starting to really get to know each other", reports gossipcop.com.
"They've been fighting about everything -- work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things...And now they're paying the price. Their marriage is hanging by a thread," said a source.
According to the source, Nick's family is "begging him to end" the marriage as they initially thought Priyanka was "this mature woman who was ready to settle down and have kids", but they now feel she's a party girl who "acts like she is 21".
The couple got married in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
- World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results