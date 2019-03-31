Amid Divorce Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Posts Beautiful Instagram Post with Jonas Brothers

Recently a gossip portal reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are 'falling out of love' and the couple is heading for a divorce just 117 days after the wedding. But it turns out that the rumour is absolutely false as the Bollywood actress is bonding with the Jonas family like before.On Saturday, Priyanka attended her first Jonas Brothers concert and accompanying her were her brother-in-law Frankie and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Nick's father was also seen attending the concert. In the pictures and videos of the concert shared on social media, the Isn't It Romantic actress can be seen enjoying the musical night as the Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire.Post the concert she also posted a picture with the Jonas family. Captioning the picture she wrote, "My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family"She also took to her Instagram stories to share some videos from the backstage.According to OK! magazine, the 36-year-old actress and the 26-year-old singer are quickly falling out of love now that they are "starting to really get to know each other", reports gossipcop.com."They've been fighting about everything -- work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things...And now they're paying the price. Their marriage is hanging by a thread," said a source.According to the source, Nick's family is "begging him to end" the marriage as they initially thought Priyanka was "this mature woman who was ready to settle down and have kids", but they now feel she's a party girl who "acts like she is 21".The couple got married in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.