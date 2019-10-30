At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire

As Diwali was celebrated on Sunday, October 27, many Bollywood celebrities hosted and attended the various Diwali parties in Mumbai. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, the celebrities did not leave any stone unturned in celebrating the festival of love and lights. Big B hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his residence Jalsa. The party, which was being hosted after a gap of two years, saw large number of celebs in attendance.

While the celebration was going in full swing at the house, decorated with diyas and lanterns, an unfortunate incident happened at the party this time. As reported by The Times of India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s longtime manager Archana Sadanand merely escaped a fire accident during the Diwali party. Her manager was rescued by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Reportedly, Archana’s lehenga caught fire due to a diya lit up at the celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the moment, used his presence of mind and quickly put out the fire with his jacket. While Archana suffered 15 percent burn injuries on her hands and right leg, SRK too suffered some minor burns.

As per the reports, Archana is currently recovering from her injuries. She is kept in isolation in the ICU to avoid infections. The accident happened late at night around 3 AM on the Diwali bash night. Archana was in the courtyard along with her daughter when the incident occurred.

