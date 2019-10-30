Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire

As per the reports, Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana is currently recovering from her injuries. She is kept in isolation in the ICU to avoid infections.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire
Image: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

As Diwali was celebrated on Sunday, October 27, many Bollywood celebrities hosted and attended the various Diwali parties in Mumbai. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, the celebrities did not leave any stone unturned in celebrating the festival of love and lights. Big B hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his residence Jalsa. The party, which was being hosted after a gap of two years, saw large number of celebs in attendance.

While the celebration was going in full swing at the house, decorated with diyas and lanterns, an unfortunate incident happened at the party this time. As reported by The Times of India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s longtime manager Archana Sadanand merely escaped a fire accident during the Diwali party. Her manager was rescued by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Reportedly, Archana’s lehenga caught fire due to a diya lit up at the celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the moment, used his presence of mind and quickly put out the fire with his jacket. While Archana suffered 15 percent burn injuries on her hands and right leg, SRK too suffered some minor burns.

As per the reports, Archana is currently recovering from her injuries. She is kept in isolation in the ICU to avoid infections. The accident happened late at night around 3 AM on the Diwali bash night. Archana was in the courtyard along with her daughter when the incident occurred.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram