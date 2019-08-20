Amidst Aditya Roy Kapur's Engagement Rumours, Here's All You Need to Know About His Ladylove Diva Dhawan

It seems like a number of Bollywood actors might be off the bachelors’ list soon. After the constant flow of rumours about Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor's impending marriage to their respective partners, actor Aditya Roy Kapur seems to be the next heartthrob who might not stay single for long. As per news reports, Kapur might soon get engaged to rumored girlfriend and model Diva Dhawan. The reports further states that the wedding will take place next year.

While the news might or might not be true, here’s all you need to know about Diva:

1. The model was born in Long Island, New York to Indian parents on January, 19 1990. Before moving to India to pursue her career, Diva completed her studies and graduated from the Fashion Institute Of Technology.

2. Her modeling career began at the age of 14 in New York. She has worked with several high-profile designers, including Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani, among others.

3. Diva is best friends with Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriads and Queen Actress and model Lisa Haydon. The models often keep sharing pictures together.

4. Apart from being a successful model, Diva is also a yoga and sports enthusiast. She has shared a number of videos on her official YouTube handle to let fans know in detail about her fitness mantras.

5. Not just modeling, the model is also at par when it comes to winning endorsements and advertisements. She has done a hair shampoo commercial and bagged endorsement deals with several brands including Hrithik Roshan’s sports apparel brand HRX.

