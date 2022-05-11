Amid Engagement Rumours, Sonakshi Sinha Goes 'Hayee...' As Fan Says Actor Has Found Her Partner

Two days ago, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of photos on her Instagram account which left many from the industry wondering if the actor just announced her engagement. Sonakshi shared not one but three pictures where she can be seen flaunting a huge diamond ring. The pictures have a man posing along with Sonakshi but is cropped from the frame. On Tuesday, Sonakshi held a Q and A on her Instagram stories and asked fans “What could it be? You tell me!"

One user answered, “Sona got her hira (diamond)." To this, Sonakshi replied, “If going for literal translation… That my friend is a great observation." Another user said, “Definitely you bought yourself a new diamond ring. (Just kidding) Just excited for this!" Replying to this user, Sonakshi said, “Love the free, independent, and forward way you think! You nailed it!" A third user answered, “The secret is you have found a partner and he proposed to you." To this, Sonakshi went like, “hayyeee… if only it was so ezi." (sic)

As per sources, it is a promotional campaign for a jewellery brand. Sharing the photos earlier, Sona wrote, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I cant wait to share it with YOUUU.” The actor also wrote, “Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!"

Many congratulated Sonakshi on her post. Neha Dhupia wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations Sona @aslisona,” while newlywed Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar posted, “Congrats Sona so much love.” Fans, however, believed that it was a publicity campaign. “Not buying it, seems like there’s more to this,” wrote one while another said, “Publicity gimmick, pakka.”

Sonakshi Sinha recently hit the headlines after Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal spoke about his dating rumours with the actress and told India Today: “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

