Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
Actor Mikaal Zulfiqar plays the role of a fighter pilot in the Pakistani film Sher Dil, whose trailer was unveiled on Wednesday.
At a time when tension between India and Pakistan is making headlines every day, Pakistani film Sher Dil has launched its trailer with actor Mikaal Zulfiqar playing a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
It appears that the film follows Mikaal's journey as a fighter pilot from when he excitedly announces getting enlisted to when a loved one asks him to quit the force to when he's locked in fierce combat with the enemy.
The film’s teaser opens with two PAF fighter jets zooming through the sky to hunt down three bogies that have entered the country’s territory.
It also features an Indian pilot by the name Arun Veerani, played by Hassan Niazi, at an international flying school in the UAE. Following the formula set by Bollywood, songs and dance sequences too find their place in the 2-minute-26-second trailer video.
Interestingly, the video also refers to 'surgical strikes' and how the 'enemy' of Pakistan has never been able to do it till now.
Produced by ARY Films, Sher Dil also features Armeena Khan, Sabeeka Imam and Hassan Niazi in pivotal roles.
This is Mikaal's first major role in a Pakistani film and Armeena Khan stars as his love interest in the film. While earlier promotions showed her in fighter pilot costume too, the trailer doesn't make it clear if she's in the air force with him.
The film, which hits theatres in Pakistan on March 22, is said to pay tribute to the PAF, and is expected to benefit from the sentiment of patriotism in that country, said a Gulf News report.
The trailer betrays some similarities with the earlier PAF tribute Parwaaz Hai Junoon, says Pakistani publication Dawn.
Earlier, Bollywood film Uri starring Vicky Kaushal, which has now made it to the all time blockbusters list of Hindi films, used a central plot revolving around India's surgical strike on Pakistani territory after the terror attacks of 2016 on an army base camp in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri.
Recently, the relationship between India and Pakistan strained after a terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama.
On February 14, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber, resulting in the deaths of 40 CRPF soldiers. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
In retaliation, the Indian Air Force launched air strikes twelve days later, crossing the Line of Control and dropping bombs into Balakot, Pakistan.
stunning visuals and VFX effects will for sure gives you Goosebumps! Trailer of #Sherdil is out.— Umair Khawar (@umayrkhawar) March 6, 2019
Directed by #AzferJafri, #MikaalZulfiqar, #ArmeenaRanaKhan, #SabeekaImam.#paf #cinematography #madeinpakistan #sherdil #director #pakistanmediaindustry #airforce #pakistanairforce pic.twitter.com/CI0Xk2ZENN
