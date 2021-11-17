Amid Jai Bhim Controversy, Suriya Thanks Fans for Standing By Him: 'This Love Is Overwhelming'

Actor Suriya has penned a thank you note to his fans for showering him with immense love and support in the wake of open threats and a legal notice over his latest film ‘Jai Bhim’. The Vanniyar Sangam on Monday (November 15) sent a legal notice to the makers of ‘Jai Bhim’, alleging that the film tarnished the reputation of the Vanniyar community and sought an unconditional apology from them.

Jai Bhim was released recently on Amazon Prime Video in languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film, though based on a true incident of custodial torture and death of a tribal man in 1995 in Tamil Nadu, it had elements of fiction. Armed police have also been deployed at Suriya’s home in Chennai’s T Nagar area following threats of violence against the 46-year-old actor.

Suriya’s fans have expressed solidarity with the team of Jai Bhim and have been trending the hashtag ‘We Stand With Suriya’ on Twitter since morning. Now, Suriya has thanked his ardent followers for standing by him.

“Dear all, this love for ‘Jai Bhim’ is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us," the actor tweeted.

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us ✊🏼— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the crux of the allegations found in the legal notice filed by the Vanniyar Sangam is that the Vanniyar community was shown in “poor light, vilified by naming the wicked police sub-inspector as ‘Guru’ (Gurumurthy) and showcasing the fire pot symbol of the community." The notice claims Rs 5 crore in damages and warns of criminal cases.

