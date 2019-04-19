SPONSORED BY
Amid Jet Airways Crisis, Bollywood Sends Best Wishes, Hopes for a Miracle

Jet shut operations on Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding for maintaining even bare minimum operations.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Amid Jet Airways Crisis, Bollywood Sends Best Wishes, Hopes for a Miracle
Jet Airways employees reflected in a glass window at its headquarters in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
For some, Jet Airways was their first choice of travel, and for others it felt like a "home" in the sky. A stream of Bollywood celebrities turned emotional as Jet Airways announced temporary suspension of flights, leaving thousands of its employees, passengers and fans in the lurch.

Here's what Bollywood stars have been tweeting:

Rishi Kapoor: My heartfelt wishes for the Jet Airways people. You have served us with utmost love and care. Thank you. Sorry for this chaos. All will be good!




Anupam Kher: This is such a sad news. I really loved the professionalism, the service and the people of Jet Airways. Hope things change for this airlines soon. Jet Airways temporarily shuts down operations.




Shekhar Kapur: Once we proudly showed it off as how India could be the best in the world. For Jet Airways was a truly a world beating airline in its quality, service, staff, in everything. Naresh Goyal was committed to make it so. Sad to see it finally grounded today.




Swara Bhasker: Will miss you Jet Airways. You were always my first choice for travel! Your crew and on-board teams were so hospitable and warm! Will miss you. Hope you find a way to be back in the skies again! Adieu, fare thee well.




Sonu Sood: Indian skies can never be the same without Jet Airways. I am sure it will bounce back and millions of livelihoods attached to it will see the light again. I thank all my friends in Jet for all the love they had showered on their passengers. We are with you always.




Kubbra Sait: This hurts immensely. It's the goodwill that the airline has generated over the years. I hope the time in the interim allows the organisation to regroup and fly again. Good luck Jet Airways.




Nimrat Kaur: Travelling will never be the same. Grateful for creating home thousands of miles above. Heartbroken, but hopeful this isn't it. Will miss you Jet Airways.




Masaba Gupta:







Mohit Raina:




Sophie Choudry:




Sonal Chauhan:




