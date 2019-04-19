Amid Jet Airways Crisis, Bollywood Sends Best Wishes, Hopes for a Miracle
Jet shut operations on Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding for maintaining even bare minimum operations.
Jet Airways employees reflected in a glass window at its headquarters in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Jet shut operations on Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding for maintaining even bare minimum operations.
Here's what Bollywood stars have been tweeting:
Rishi Kapoor: My heartfelt wishes for the Jet Airways people. You have served us with utmost love and care. Thank you. Sorry for this chaos. All will be good!
My heartfelt wishes for the Jet Airways people. You have served us with utmost love and care. Thank you. Sorry for this chaos. All will be good!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 18, 2019
Anupam Kher: This is such a sad news. I really loved the professionalism, the service and the people of Jet Airways. Hope things change for this airlines soon. Jet Airways temporarily shuts down operations.
This is such a sad news. I really loved the professionalism, the service and the people of @jetairways. Hope things change for this airlines soon.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 17, 2019
Jet Airways temporarily shuts down all operations https://t.co/NHJPwHjvuY
Shekhar Kapur: Once we proudly showed it off as how India could be the best in the world. For Jet Airways was a truly a world beating airline in its quality, service, staff, in everything. Naresh Goyal was committed to make it so. Sad to see it finally grounded today.
Once we proudly showed it off as how India could be the best in the World. For Jet Airways was a truly a world beating airline in its quality, service, staff, in everything. #NareshGoyal was committed to make it so.— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 18, 2019
Sad to see it finally grounded today. #JetAirwaysCrisis
Swara Bhasker: Will miss you Jet Airways. You were always my first choice for travel! Your crew and on-board teams were so hospitable and warm! Will miss you. Hope you find a way to be back in the skies again! Adieu, fare thee well.
Will miss you @jetairways You were always my first choice for air travel! Your crew and on-board teams were so hospitable & warm! Will miss you.. hope you find a way to be back in the skies again! Adieu, fare thee well ❣️ https://t.co/MlxZMnUbvH— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2019
Sonu Sood: Indian skies can never be the same without Jet Airways. I am sure it will bounce back and millions of livelihoods attached to it will see the light again. I thank all my friends in Jet for all the love they had showered on their passengers. We are with you always.
Indian skies can never be the same without @jetairways , I am sure it will bounce back and millions of livelihoods attatched to it will see the light again. I thank all my friends in Jet for all the love they had showered on their passengers. We are with you always pic.twitter.com/4Knwe9d1XL— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 17, 2019
Kubbra Sait: This hurts immensely. It's the goodwill that the airline has generated over the years. I hope the time in the interim allows the organisation to regroup and fly again. Good luck Jet Airways.
Yes. This hurts immensely. It’s the goodwill that the airline has generated over the years. I hope the time in the interim allows the organisation to regroup and fly again.— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 18, 2019
Good luck @jetairways https://t.co/8Nekc5NJiJ
Nimrat Kaur: Travelling will never be the same. Grateful for creating home thousands of miles above. Heartbroken, but hopeful this isn't it. Will miss you Jet Airways.
Traveling will never be the same... grateful for creating home thousands of miles above. Heartbroken but hopeful this isn’t it. Will miss you @jetairways https://t.co/JgGai67Utt— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 17, 2019
Masaba Gupta:
Praying for the 15000+ employees at @jetairways - this must be a terrible,terrible time for them.— Masaba (@MasabaG) April 17, 2019
Let’s not forget that a large part of the success of @jetairways was it’s incredible staff,that managed to keep a smiling face through the crisis. & now To be blown off course for months at a stretch! Don’t know how India is sleeping tonight.— Masaba (@MasabaG) April 17, 2019
Mohit Raina:
The Final Call . 9W 2502 @jetairways thoughts and wishes for 20k employees. One of the finest airlines , the hospitality , warmth , never felt it was a carrier ,felt home . This too shall pass #staystrong . You will fly soon ❤️— mohit raina (@mohituraina) April 17, 2019
Sophie Choudry:
This is heartbreaking but I will forever remain a Jet loyalist!! Thank you to all the incredible Jet staff the world over for always being the best Your loyalty thru thick and thin is an example to all! I truly believe with all my heart that @jetairways will rise & soar again! https://t.co/OJtCUpcKyC— Sophie #AjjNaiyoSawna (@Sophie_Choudry) April 18, 2019
Sonal Chauhan:
Breaks my heart to see that my favourite airline is no longer operational. I grew up with you @jetairways n you will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for all the fond memories n great service. PS- still hoping for a miracle.— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) April 18, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard
- 7-Year-Old Fan Misses Chance to See Rahul Gandhi, Gets Phone Call from Congress President
- Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights
- Old iPhones Don’t Die, They Get Recycled: Apple Focuses on Sustainability Ahead of Earth Day
- PUBG, Fortnite Now Banned in Iraq Over Negative Effects on The Health, Culture And Security
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s