Amid Jet Airways Crisis, Bollywood Sends Best Wishes, Hopes for a Miracle

My heartfelt wishes for the Jet Airways people. You have served us with utmost love and care. Thank you. Sorry for this chaos. All will be good! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 18, 2019

This is such a sad news. I really loved the professionalism, the service and the people of ⁦@jetairways⁩. Hope things change for this airlines soon.

Jet Airways temporarily shuts down all operations https://t.co/NHJPwHjvuY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 17, 2019

Once we proudly showed it off as how India could be the best in the World. For Jet Airways was a truly a world beating airline in its quality, service, staff, in everything. #NareshGoyal was committed to make it so.



Sad to see it finally grounded today. #JetAirwaysCrisis — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 18, 2019

Will miss you @jetairways You were always my first choice for air travel! Your crew and on-board teams were so hospitable & warm! Will miss you.. hope you find a way to be back in the skies again! Adieu, fare thee well ❣️ https://t.co/MlxZMnUbvH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2019

Indian skies can never be the same without @jetairways , I am sure it will bounce back and millions of livelihoods attatched to it will see the light again. I thank all my friends in Jet for all the love they had showered on their passengers. We are with you always pic.twitter.com/4Knwe9d1XL — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 17, 2019

Yes. This hurts immensely. It’s the goodwill that the airline has generated over the years. I hope the time in the interim allows the organisation to regroup and fly again.

Good luck @jetairways https://t.co/8Nekc5NJiJ — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 18, 2019

Traveling will never be the same... grateful for creating home thousands of miles above. Heartbroken but hopeful this isn’t it. Will miss you @jetairways https://t.co/JgGai67Utt — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 17, 2019

Praying for the 15000+ employees at @jetairways - this must be a terrible,terrible time for them. — Masaba (@MasabaG) April 17, 2019

Let’s not forget that a large part of the success of @jetairways was it’s incredible staff,that managed to keep a smiling face through the crisis. & now To be blown off course for months at a stretch! Don’t know how India is sleeping tonight. — Masaba (@MasabaG) April 17, 2019

The Final Call . 9W 2502 @jetairways thoughts and wishes for 20k employees. One of the finest airlines , the hospitality , warmth , never felt it was a carrier ,felt home . This too shall pass #staystrong . You will fly soon ❤️ — mohit raina (@mohituraina) April 17, 2019

This is heartbreaking but I will forever remain a Jet loyalist!! Thank you to all the incredible Jet staff the world over for always being the best Your loyalty thru thick and thin is an example to all! I truly believe with all my heart that @jetairways will rise & soar again! https://t.co/OJtCUpcKyC — Sophie #AjjNaiyoSawna (@Sophie_Choudry) April 18, 2019

Breaks my heart to see that my favourite airline is no longer operational. I grew up with you @jetairways n you will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for all the fond memories n great service. PS- still hoping for a miracle. — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) April 18, 2019

