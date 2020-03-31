Amid Johnny Depp's Cheating Allegations Against Amber Heard, Elon Musk Splits with Pregnant GF Grimes: Report

Actress Amber Heard's life has taken a complete twist this week, as Judge Bruce D White has allowed her ex-husband Johnny Depp to go forward with the $50 million (approx. Rs 377 crore) defamation case against her.







In his defamation case, filed in March 2019, Depp had alleged that his then-wife was in a relationship with Tesla head Elon musk, cheating on in their marriage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed that Amber invited Elon to their penthouse while he was away for shooting. The staff has also confirmed the same.







Depp's lawsuit had reportedly given access to surveillance camera footage of garage and elevator. In one of the leaked videos, the Aquaman actress can be seen cozying up with the Space X CEO.







Right after the revelations come the reports of a break up between Elon and his now girlfriend Grimes. According to The Sun, the Tesla head has unfollowed the pregnant musician on social media, adding some fuel to the splitting up rumours.

It isn't the first time Musk unfollowed the singer. In the summer of 2018, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Musk unfollowed her on Twitter, too, sparking rumours that they already split. However, in October 2018, Musk followed her again.







Amber Heard and Johnny Depp first met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2011. The duo decided to get married in February 2015. However, the marriage did not last long and they separated in May 2016. Back then, Amber accused Depp of verbal, emotional and physical abuse.







However, in an audiotape of the ex-couple's conversations in 2015, Amber was heard admitted to 'hitting' Depp.