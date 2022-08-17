Amid Laal Singh Chaddha’s Poor Run, Aamir Khan Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Aamir Khan, who is known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, is going through troubled times lately. Amid calls for boycotting his latest offering Laal Singh Chaddha, the film that was released on August 11 has taken a very slow start at the box office and has amassed a mere Rs 45 crore after a week. Trade analysts are already calling it his biggest flop since his 1999 debacle Mela. The calls for banning Laal Singh Chaddha even before its release due to some controversial statements by Aamir Khan seem to have affected its performance as well. Amid low collection reports of the film, Aamir Khan recently met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Aamir Khan arrived at Raj Thackeray’s Shivtirtha residence around 4 pm on August 16 and according to sources, was at his residence for almost an hour. Raj Thackeray is known to look into problems faced by filmmakers and many film personalities have appealed to him in the past. Whether it be to increase the number of screens allocated to Marathi films in the state or other issues faced by film personalities, Raj Thackeray has extended his help. This is precisely why Aamir’s meeting with the MNS supremo at this crucial juncture where his film is in troubled waters, is raising questions.

Many are of the opinion that Aamir met Raj Thackeray to discuss the problems faced by Lal Singh Chaddha at the box office. On the other hand, Raj Thackeray was ill recently and many revered personalities dropped by Shivtirtha recently to inquire about his health. Aamir could have done the same. However, no official statement regarding the meeting has been issued by any side.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh as well as Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut. It is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

