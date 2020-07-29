Amid Lockdown, Diljit Dosanjh Releases New Song GOAT After Making Fans Wait for Weeks

After several weeks of teasing fans with photos and clips from his new song G.O.A.T (short for Greatest Of All Time), Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has finally dropped its official music video.

The song is from the eponymous music album by the Punjabi singer-actor. The news of its release was already trending thanks to eager fans waiting for the song.

Diljit Dosanjh had earlier announced on social media that the G.O.A.T album will release worldwide on July 30, 2020. But on July 29, the Good Newwz actor announced on his social media handles that the official G.O.A.T video was out.

The music video has been shot in the US. The actor-singer is seen donning snazzy tuxedos and throwing a lot of swag in the video. Despite the song's folk beats, the video's vibe is extremely urban with high-end cars, urban locales and stylish costumes.

The singer is also hosting a listening party of the full album in the evening.

During the lockdown, Diljit has been winning hearts with his special cooking videos. The singer has been recording and posting videos of the dishes he cooks in his Instagram stories, which have become very popular thanks to his entertaining descriptions and comments in the voiceover.