Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics

Sparks continue to fly between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2018, 3:26 PM IST
Image credits: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Sparks continue to fly between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The rumoured couple stepped out together for a dinner date in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The pair was spotted leaving a celebrity-favoured eatery in Bandra. The two chose not to dress up for the romantic dinner. While Arjun stuck to his favourite urban casual style of track pant and a baggy hoodie, Malaika was photographed in a white spaghetti top and blue denim.

In one of the videos, which has now gone viral on social media, Arjun can be seen protecting Malaika while they are heading towards their car.

Take a look:




Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been going steady for years now. A report in Pinkvilla also suggests that marriage is on the cards for the rumoured couple. According to the report, the two are planning to "tie the knot in April 2019."

Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together every now and then. Just a couple of months back, the two were seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week, and interestingly, both were photographed sitting side by side at one of the shows of the event. Later, they were also spotted arriving in the same car for Sandeep Khoshla's private bash.

Malaika was earlier married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.


