Amid Marriage Rumours, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Clicked at Construction Site of New Home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are inseparable. The couple has been together for more than three years now and is always seen supporting each other in times of crisis.

Amid their wedding rumours, Alia and Ranbir were photographed arriving at a construction site of their new home. The couple reached the site in the same car. They were joined by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. The trio came for the inspection of the construction work.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt complemented each other in black as they attended his uncle Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai. Ranbir and Alia arrived at the party together in the same car. Alia was looking gorgeous in all-black co-ords. While Ranbir stunned in a black kurta and blue denim.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he and Alia Bhatt were to get married in 2020, but then the pandemic happened. He said, "It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life."

The couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.